Hontiveros airs concern over POGO's possible connection to hacking, surveillance

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday aired her concern over Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that have possible connections to surveillance activities and the hacking of government websites.

The senator made the statement during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality hearing on the recently raided POGO in Bamban, Tarlac, in which wide-scale scam operations were uncovered.

"I was very disturbed to hear that there is persuasive information from the intelligence community stating na itong Bamban complex na ito ay ginagamit for surveillance activities, at ang ilang nabalitang high profile cases of hacking of our own government websites ay traceable sa complex na ito," Hontiveros said in her opening statement.

Last April 24, the senator conducted an inspection of Zun Yuan Technology, Inc, a licensed POGO located in the Baofu compound in Bamban. She then renewed her call to ban POGOs after Chinese fugitives were found in the facility.

"Ilang beses na natin pinanawagan na palayasin ang mga POGO sa bansa dahil puro krimen at pugante lang ang dala. Ngayon na may nakikita pang national security issue, ano pa nga ba ang hinihintay ng gobyerno? Bakit hindi parin ipinagbabawal ang mga POGO?" Hontiveros asked.

According to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), most of the investigations relating to cyberfraud and cyberscams in the world have a traceable connection to the Philippines.

"Tayo na po ay isa sa fastest growing hotspot for scams sa buong mundo. If these scam hubs are so lucrative, hindi na ito titigil. This would just grow and grow. And before we know it, we would be faced with a threat to our national security like nothing we have ever seen before," Hontiveros warned.

"Halo-halong kalamay na ang scams, national security threats, at human trafficking. And let us be clear: POGOs are scam centers. POGOs are a hotspot of fugitives. POGOs are a petri dish for crimes. Kung gusto talaga labanan ng administrasyon ang krimen at ang banta sa ating pambansang seguridad, the President should start with banning POGOs," Hontiveros concluded.