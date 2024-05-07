PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release

May 6, 2024 MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR BONG GO ON THE REFERRAL OF THE BELL-KENZ PHARMA PROBE TO THE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE Mr. President, just a manifestation. We respect the decision of the body. Ang importante dito, we get to the bottom of this matter. We need to search for the truth and, at the same time, be fair to everybody. That is why, Mr. President, it is crucial to continue this investigation and get to the bottom of this. Whether primary or secondary, whether it is the Committee on Health or the Blue Ribbon Committee or any other related committee, ang importante malaman natin ang totoo. It is the State's mandate to ensure the integrity of our entire public health system and to assure our people that those given the privilege to exercise their medical profession remain faithful and true to our laws and their ethical standards. During last week's hearing of the Committee on Health, we also called upon the Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Professional Regulation Commission, the...Securities and Exchange Commission and Philippine Competition Commission to investigate this scheme. We are pleased to know that, according to Secretary Herbosa, a joint investigation is underway. Mr. President, we have to protect the medical profession. Ako mismo, ang anak ko gusto mag-doctor. Ayaw nating ma-corrupt ang mga anak natin ng ganitong sistema. This scheme involving "rebates" or "incentives", I fear, may have the tendency to corrupt the ethical principles of the medical profession. Again, Mr. President, kapag incentives o rebates na ang gagawing prayoridad, hindi malayong ma-kompromiso ang welfare ng pasyente. Magiging negosyo o kita na ang usapan. Kaya nga kayo naging doktor para gamutin ang pasyente, kung ano ang makakabuti para sa mga pasyente. Mr. President, minsan, hindi na po nabibigyan ng priority yung pagpapagamot kasi may hinahabol na "point system" para maabot yung quota. Wala naman masama mag-negosyo pero unahin niyo ang kalusugan ng pasyente, hindi ang pharmaceutical companies. We must further investigate this system allegedly involving Bell-Kenz and other entities with a similar scheme. We must also look into the culpability of government agencies mandated to regulate and monitor the practice of medicine and the delivery of health services. Bakit ngayon lang po? Eh, kung noon pa ito umiiral, bakit ngayon lang po ito pumutok? Nagsimula ang Bell-Kenz 18 years ago, 18 years ago na ito. Kung totoo ang mga alegasyon, bakit nakakalusot ang ganitong sistema? May pagkukulang ba ang government agencies? Ano ang liability ng mga doktor na involved na nag-practice sa government hospitals? That is why it is crucial for the Blue Ribbon to investigate if there is malfeasance, misfeasance or non-feasance on the part of government agencies. We also have to differentiate this scheme from what is allowed and what is ethical under their code of ethics and our laws. We acknowledge that some companies sponsor continuing medical education of some doctors which is very important po, not only to them but to us as well. Kailangan din po ma-update rin po sila sa kanilang kaalaman because cascading current and up-to-date medical information means more competent medical service. Ang importante dito sumunod sa ethical standards at sumunod sa proper disclosure according to our laws and regulations. Napansin ko na medyo mababa yung penalty ng ating Generics Law sa ngayon. Importante dito, we must prioritize health over business. For our part, as legislators, we have to make a move to protect the integrity of the medical profession and protect the patients. If we need to craft a law, then we should do it. Ano ba talaga ang pwede? What is legal? What is ethical? What is modest? At ano ho bang katanggap tanggap dito? Without compromising, hindi po masasakripisyo ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, dahil napaka importante po para sakin ng kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino dahil katumbas po yan ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. If we need to amend current laws, if we need to increase penalties, we should do it. We must set parameters - what is modest, what is legal, what is ethical, and what is acceptable. But, ultimately, we have to prioritize health more than anything else dahil buhay ang nakataya dito. Rest assured that we will listen to the medical community. Handa po kaming makinig sa inyo kung paano natin mas mapapaganda pa ang ating current laws. Alam niyo, naniniwala pa rin po ako na maraming mga doctors natin, mostly professionals. Kaya naman nilang bumili ng sasakyan. Naaawa po ako dun sa mga doctors na napagbibintangan na kasama sa listahan, na hindi naman dapat kasama sa listahan. Meron naman wala sa listahan pero dapat kasama sa listahan. Kawawa naman yung may kakayahan na bumili ng sasakyan, napagbibintangan sila. At ako po'y malaki ang aking tiwala sa ating mga doctors. Kaya nga ipinagkatiwala natin sa kanila ang ating buhay. While we continue to uphold the integrity of your profession, such legislation must not impede on your right to earn a decent living through legal and ethical means. This is important to maintain the trust given to our doctors. Buhay po ang ipinagkakatiwala natin sa kanila. I know that most doctors are known to be very professional. Ginagawa rin natin ito dahil gusto nating proteksyunan ang vast majority ng mga doctors natin na matitino po. Walang masamang kumita but not at the expense of people's health. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga pasyente especially poor and indigent patients. Interes ng tao, interes ng bayan at ano ang katotohanan. Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.