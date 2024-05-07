Submit Release
Co-Sponsorship of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Resolution honoring the late Senator Saguisag

May 7, 2024

Mr. President, my dear colleagues, good afternoon.

Last April 23, 2024, our country lost a highly respected lawmaker, a great human rights champion, a man of principle, a loyal friend, and a true statesman.

Former Senator Rene Saguisag was a young boy from Quezon province who became a student journalist, professor, prominent human rights lawyer, main figure of the "parliament of the streets," and a well-regarded legislator.

When he was still practicing law, he always represented the poor and human rights victims, pro-bono. His imprint here in the Senate would always prove that Senator Saguisag has a brilliant, exceptional mind—worthy to be etched in the annals of history.

His contribution and achievements for our country may have escaped the consciousness of the young people, but his legacy—not just here in the Senate but also as a prolific writer, critic and lawyer—would always reverberate across generations.

History would always be fair to Senator Saguisag. We may not always agree with him at times but we always listen to him, as his masterpieces always piqued our minds.

Just like me, Senator Saguisag has been actively attending UAAP basketball games—after all, his son, lawyer Rebo Saguisag, is the executive director of the country's premier collegiate league.

I wish to say to those whose lives were touched by him will continue to tell his stories of bravery, compassion, and patriotism.

Paalam, Senator Rene Saguisag. Salamat.

Thank you, Mr. President.

