Atopia Therapeutics, Formerly HpVac, Announces Appointment of Dr. Gregoire Chevalier as CEO and Business Update

Geneva (Switzerland), May 7, 2024 – Atopia Therapeutics, a leader in the development of breakthrough asthma and allergy therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Grégoire Chevalier as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Formerly known as HpVac, the Company has repositioned itself under the new name Atopia Therapeutics to better reflect its commitment to addressing the growing global burden of atopic diseases.

Grégoire Chevalier brings over 10 years of research and drug development experience to Atopia Therapeutics. He joins the Company from Enterome, a leading French biotechnology company focused on innovative immunotherapy for cancer, where he spent the last 5 years directing several R&D programs. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to drive strategic initiatives and foster a culture of innovation and excellence. Grégoire will now lead Atopia’s strategy and development and strengthen the overall organization.

Under Grégoire Chevalier’s leadership, Atopia Therapeutics will continue the development of novel treatments that address the underlying mechanisms of atopic diseases. Its lead compound ATP-R13 (formerly: HpVac-R13) is designed as a first-line preventive and therapeutic treatment for a number of type-2 atopic diseases, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, food allergies and atopic dermatitis. The compound has already generated promising data in preclinical studies, including beneficial effects on airway hyperresponsiveness, airway remodeling, and inflammation in mouse models of allergic asthma.

“As we embark on our next phase of growth and expansion, we are thrilled to welcome Grégoire Chevalier as the new CEO of Atopia Therapeutics,” said Board Member Jacques Billy, CFO of Atopia Therapeutics. “Grégoire’s deep industry expertise, coupled with his passion for scientific innovation and patient-centric approach, make him the ideal leader to steer our company towards continued success.”

“I am delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to lead Atopia Therapeutics during this exciting period of growth and transformation,” said Grégoire Chevalier, CEO of Atopia Therapeutics. “I am inspired by the Company’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge therapies for allergic diseases, and I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver impactful solutions for patients in need.”

As part of the rebranding initiative, Atopia Therapeutics has unveiled a refreshed corporate identity, including a new logo and website ( www.atopiatx.com ), designed to reflect the Company’s innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach.

About Atopia Therapeutics:

Atopia Therapeutics is a leading biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of allergic diseases via novel microbiome-based therapeutics. Formerly known as HpVac, Atopia Therapeutics is committed to developing innovative therapies that target the underlying causes of allergies, offering hope and relief to patients worldwide.

Its lead compound ATP-R13 (formerly: HpVac-R13) is designed as an oral first-line preventive and therapeutic treatment against asthma, eczema, food allergies, and related type-2 atopic diseases. ATP-R13 remains in the stomach, interacts with dendritic cells and macrophages in the host’s lamina propria, and induces the production of tolerizing dendritic cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs), which then migrate to draining lymph nodes, before dispersing to other target organs (lungs, skin, etc.). ATP-R13 has been shown to induce a state of tolerance and reduce inflammation in preclinical studies.

Atopia Therapeutics is based in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.atopiatx.com .

