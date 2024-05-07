Aviation Analytics Market Poised to Reach $8.21 Billion by 2030 | Accelya, General Electric Company

aviation analytics market

The high volume of data generation in the aviation industry and rise in passenger traffic are expected to drive the aviation analytics market during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%. High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airlines segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the airports segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Accelya

General Electric

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MU Sigma

OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The report divides the global aviation analytics market size on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. The customer analytics segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics drones for catering customer requirements.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world

