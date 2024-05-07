Counslr Partners with Smoky Hill Education Center, Supporting Teachers and Students Across Kansas with Free Mental Health Support

Mental Health App’s 24/7/365 Access Now Available to Help More than 2,700 Teachers and 31,000 Students, Mitigate Heightened Academic and Social Stresses

NEW YORK, NY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced its partnership with the Smoky Hill Education Center, an educational service organization that supports a consortium of more than 31,000 students and faculty across 50 Kansas school districts, to provide students at partnered schools access to on demand mental health support. The partnership launched with two school districts in Kansas, and will expand across the State over the course of 2024.

"We are excited to further bolster the investment in mental health support services offered within the community by partnering with Counslr," said Chris Moddelmog, Smoky Hill Executive Director. "This partnership ensures all members receive access to industry-leading mental health support, 24/7/365."

The partnership launched with the Catholic Diocese of Salina and Clifton-Clyde Unified School District 224, with plans to roll out to more schools later this year.

Counslr will be available to students at Catholic Diocese of Salina in grades 8-12, and was made possible with a grant from Salina Regional Health Foundation.

“We are pleased to begin working with the Smoky Hill Education Center to help reach the traditionally unreachable members of school communities throughout Kansas and empower those who need help but don’t seek it,” said Josh Liss, CEO and co-founder of Counslr. “With such a meaningful percentage of students who use Counslr having never previously engaged with a school counselor, we’re hopeful that Counslr will play a role in extending the reach of school-sponsored resources to serve previously unserved populations.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

