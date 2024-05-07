Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,036 in the last 365 days.

Counslr Partners with Smoky Hill Education Center, Supporting Teachers and Students Across Kansas with Free Mental Health Support

Mental Health App’s 24/7/365 Access Now Available to Help More than 2,700 Teachers and 31,000 Students, Mitigate Heightened Academic and Social Stresses

NEW YORK, NY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced its partnership with the Smoky Hill Education Center, an educational service organization that supports a consortium of more than 31,000 students and faculty across 50 Kansas school districts, to provide students at partnered schools access to on demand mental health support. The partnership launched with two school districts in Kansas, and will expand across the State over the course of 2024. 

"We are excited to further bolster the investment in mental health support services offered within the community by partnering with Counslr," said Chris Moddelmog, Smoky Hill Executive Director. "This partnership ensures all members receive access to industry-leading mental health support, 24/7/365." 

The partnership launched with the Catholic Diocese of Salina and Clifton-Clyde Unified School District 224, with plans to roll out to more schools later this year.

Counslr will be available to students at Catholic Diocese of Salina in grades 8-12, and was made possible with a grant from Salina Regional Health Foundation.

“We are pleased to begin working with the Smoky Hill Education Center to help reach the traditionally unreachable members of school communities throughout Kansas and empower those who need help but don’t seek it,” said Josh Liss, CEO and co-founder of Counslr. “With such a meaningful percentage of students who use Counslr having never previously engaged with a school counselor, we’re hopeful that Counslr will play a role in extending the reach of school-sponsored resources to serve previously unserved populations.” 

For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com.

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

Attachment 


Carson Quinn
ZMPR for Counslr
312.339.9779
carson@zindsey.com

You just read:

Counslr Partners with Smoky Hill Education Center, Supporting Teachers and Students Across Kansas with Free Mental Health Support

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more