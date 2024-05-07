5G Infrastructure Market is anticipated to Reach $83.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 45.3%

5G Infrastructure Market Size

the 5G infrastructure market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the Industrial Automation sector. ” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A 5G infrastructure provides edge computing capable services to its end user such as, industrial IoT, smart cities, live multiplayer gaming, telemedicine, autonomous driving, and immersive video-conferencing. Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.

Moreover, increase in acceptance of virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuel the growth of 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial investment acts as a major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in consumer electronics and industrial automation segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 5G infrastructure industry.

Competitive Scenario:

The report explains the strategies embraced by the players of the market to stay competitive, which include new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations. Moreover, the report profiles the name of leading players dominating the industry. These are:

• AT&T

• Nokia Corporation

• Verizon

• Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

• Ericsson

• Intel Corporation

• Mediatek Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

The 5G infrastructure market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The 5G infrastructure market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the 5G infrastructure industry.

Key Findings of the Study

• The small cell segment is projected to be the major communication infrastructure, followed by macro cell.

• Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the 5G infrastructure market share in 2020.

• India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America 5G infrastructure market, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020.

• Depending on application, the consumer electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the industrial automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.

• Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by Asia-Pacific.



The research operandi of the global 5G infrastructure market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Futuristic Trends In the 5G Infrastructure Market

• 5G-powered AI assist: 5G architecture has already been deployed into the smart cities. However, stakeholders are testing the assimilation of 5G networks with AI-enabled support to perform varying tasks, from smart energy management to the leading of 911 calls. This AI assist is being designed to perform from the simplest to the most complex tasks for the users.

• Innovations in Healthcare: Integration of 5G is revolutionizing the healthcare industry. Progression in remote monitoring is the target domain of the market players. The technology is allowing the transmission of HD photos & videos, for instance X-rays and mammograms, for remote assessment of results. The dependable connectivity and real-time results are empowering doctors to take quick and highly informed decisions.

• Innovations in Edge Computing: The edge computing model substantially relies on 5G networks for performing computations of data sources. There is possibility in the future that edge computing will be able to perform AI analysis of a bulk amount of data in real-time. 5G-powered edge computing is poised to become the standard enterprise data processing model in the upcoming future.

The Report Offers:

• Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.

• Market analysis of top industry players.

• Strategic recommendations for new entrants.

• All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.

• Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.

• Competitive landscaping of major general trends.

• Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.

• Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global 5G infrastructure market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

