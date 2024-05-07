Submit Release
Parade for 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory begins

VIETNAM, May 7 - ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ — Thousands of people and tourists gathered at the Điện Biên Provincial Stadium to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2024) on Tuesday.

As the clock approached 6.15 am, heavy rain began to pour unexpectedly. However, the downpour failed to dampen the spirits of the assembled crowds. Clad in raincoats and clutching umbrellas, people stood in solidarity, united in their anticipation of the historic and sacred moments that lay ahead.

At precisely 7.45 am, amidst the solemn atmosphere, the Flag Raising Ceremony commenced, accompanied by the resounding echoes of ceremonial artillery fire that reverberated across the sky of Điện Biên. This poignant moment marked the commencement of the 70th-anniversary ceremony commemorating the monumental Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

