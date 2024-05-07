5654 & Company launches Health & Life Sciences practice to help companies in the sector grow

- The new practice will support companies across all healthcare corporate affairs requirements and communicate with investor, industry, media and political stakeholders

- 5654 Health & Life Sciences will work with companies to communicate and attract sustainable growth capital in the long-term

LONDON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5654 & Company, a leading independent corporate affairs consultancy with a track-record of delivering industry leading work and results, today announces the launch of 5654 Health & Life Sciences, a new practice that will support companies across all healthcare corporate affairs requirements. This new practice has been established to help health and life sciences companies grow and communicate with key investor, industry, media and political stakeholders. Matthew Neal, previously of ICR Consilium, has joined the Company as Partner and Head of 5654 Health & Life Sciences, to lead the growth of the practice.



The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology commented: “As we know from our experience during COVID, the UK life sciences sector is at the forefront of global medical innovation that is developing world leading treatments and technologies that save lives and improve our health. The government is committed to supporting the sector with hundreds of millions of pounds to drive innovation and grow the economy. We welcome the launch of this new offering from 5654 & Company as the life sciences sector is so key to the UK economy and to creating more skilled jobs.”

In partnership with its clients, 5654 & Company creates insight-led communications campaigns, designed to support commercial, investor and political objectives. Drawing on the expertise across the team at the Company, 5654 Health & Life Sciences immediately offers a broad range of capabilities and services including strategic healthcare communications, capital markets communications and investor relations, M&A and activism advice, crisis communications, public affairs, development communications and digital marketing communications. The 5654 & Company’s single structure incentivises it to create bespoke integrated teams for every client, matching the skill and talent across the firm to clients’ needs.

Ben Thornton, Founding Partner of 5654 & Company, said: “The innovation and talent the UK life sciences sector produces is enviable on a global scale. However, the current investor climate for growing businesses is holding the sector back. This is why we are launching our new practice, 5654 Health & Life Sciences. Our ambition is to support the UK in becoming a health and life sciences superpower and help deliver a vibrant life sciences eco system that will foster innovation, employment and drive the UK economy forward. I am delighted to welcome Matthew to lead the practice and share his passion for the sector’s success. He joins a team with the expertise to bring a new differentiated offer to the market and I am confident that we will rapidly grow into a leader in healthcare corporate affairs.”

5654 Health & Life Sciences works with companies and organisations at varying stages of maturity that are fostering innovation and developing treatments, technologies and ways of working that will lead to better outcomes for patients, investors, healthcare systems and payors. This will include biotech and pharma, medtech, healthtech and diagnostic companies; hospitals, care providers, healthcare services and consumer pharma companies; property and lab developers; global tech; investors, government, industry and public bodies. The practice will work with companies on their communications across the investment and growth cycle including venture funding, institutional and government investment, strategic partnerships, licensing, leadership and Board development, IPOs and M&A.

Matthew Neal, Partner and Head of 5654 Health & Life Sciences, said: “The UK life sciences sector is a global leader in innovation and R&D, but there is a funding gap for companies as they mature between venture rounds through to IPOs and exits. It is time to act and challenge the status quo by helping companies remove the barriers to investment and changing how fundraising is approached. I am excited to be launching the 5654 Health & Life Sciences offer alongside Ben and the team. This new practice will support companies to grow and communicate with those that will provide them with access to sustainable growth capital and liquidity in the long-term - investors, industry and political stakeholders.”

