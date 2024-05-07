Submit Release
Vect-Horus to Take Part in a Roundtable Discussion at Viva Technology Conference

Marseille, France, May 7th - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced its participation at the Viva Technology conference, taking place in Paris, France from May 22-25, 2024.

For this event, France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) has decided to highlight 10 start-ups developing disruptive technologies. In the field of Health, Vect-Horus has been selected to present its VECTrans® technology, unique in Europe, which represents a breakthrough innovation in drug targeting to the brain and other pathological tissues (e.g. cancers).

Vect-Horus Chief Scientific Officer Jean-Manuel Pean will take part in a roundtable, where he will present an overview of the Company and its pipeline. He will also highlight the recent progress made by the Company regarding the optimization of its VECTrans® technology, the early clinical trial of its theragnostic agent for glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, and update on its different partnerships, including the two recently concluded licensing agreements with Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

More details on the definite roundtable program will be announced closer to the event.

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 38 employees (most in R&D).

To learn more about Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com. For more information about this press release, please contact Vect-Horus: contact@vect-horus.com.

