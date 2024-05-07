DPM and two more ministers sworn-in

The country’s new Deputy Prime Minister and two more cabinet ministers of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) were sworn-in by the Governor General, His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi at Government House today.

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Bradley Billy Smoky Rodo Tovosia who is also the Minister for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification was sworn-in alongside Foreign Minister Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and Minister for Lands, Housing and Survey Hon. Polycarp Paea.

The swearing of the three Ministers formalized their appointments to their respective ministerial portfolios.

This also brings the total number of ministers including the Prime Minister to 23 with one remaining and is expected to be sworn-in later this week.

On Saturday eleven Ministers were sworn-in followed by another 9 on Monday this week.

The inaugural meeting of the new cabinet is expected to commence as soon Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele filled all ministerial portfolios.

The GNUT led by Prime Minister Manele currently commands 32 Members of the 50 seat Parliament.

