PRC 2024 MASTERS AND DOCTORAL SCHOLARSHIPS

The Government of the People’s Republic Of China is pleased to announce its Masters and Doctoral scholarship for the 2024 academic year for eligible and interested senior government officials. The Scholarships are fully funded and offer a wide range of programs at various Chinese universities.

The programs are specifically designed for senior officials under 45 years old. Those interested and qualified should apply online and hand in paper document required before May 15th.

For any queries regarding the above, and specific details of the enlisted training programs. Please liaise with the Asia & Africa Political Desk of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. The Ministry’s focal point of contact is , email address: .@.. or Ms Tania Wickham, email address: Tania.Wickham@mfaet.gov.sb

The list of available programs is here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aVKEws8Gxsn6B6zup_2Ti-dBzd7EX7uj?usp=sharing

Visit this site for more: https://www.chinesescholarshipcouncil.com/mofcom-scholarship-china.html