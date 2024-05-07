Western Cape Government on building collapse in George

The Western Cape Government (WCG) is closely monitoring and sending resources to assist the emergency response to a construction site collapse in George, in the Southern Cape.

Premier Alan Winde and relevant provincial ministers and government are being briefed on the incident.

Premier Winde said, “All the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response. At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage.”

The Western Cape Government is sending personnel support as well as emergency response support.

The Premier is receiving ongoing updates on the situation. He has urged the public to allow emergency services officials the space to carry out their duties and not put their own lives at risk by traveling to the site.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

