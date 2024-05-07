Minister Zizi Kodwa on advert showing burning of South African flag

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, condemns in the strongest terms the political advertisement by the Democratic Alliance (DA) which shows the burning of the South African flag.

Minister Kodwa says, “On a night in which we celebrated 30 years of sporting excellence at the South African Sport Awards, with athletes who have raised our flag high, the Democratic Alliance decided to offend and insult the nation by showing a political advertisement depicting the burning of our national flag.”

Minister Kodwa adds, “The South African flag represents our nationhood. It represents the coming together of our people. The South African flag symbolises unity in our diversity and represents the hopes and aspirations of our nation. As custodian of all national symbols, which include the South African flag, I strongly condemn the Democratic Alliance advertisement which depicts the burning of the South African flag.”

“This action by the Democratic Alliance offends the gains South Africa has made as a free and non-racial democracy, and the blood, tears and sacrifices it took for the country to gain this freedom. It offends all South Africans who proudly raise our country’s flag sky high and appreciate its representation as the flag of a free, democratic and non-racial nation. I shudder to think what other South African compatriots such as Helen Suzman, Zack de Beer, and Van Zyl Slabbert would say about this act of desperation and recklessness demonstrated by the current ahistorical and unpatriotic leaders of DA,” Minister Kodwa says.

Minister Kodwa further states, “The South African flag will not be used as an instrument to sow division and hysteria in our nation. In the 30 years of South African democracy and freedom, it has been evident time and time again that our flag is a unifier and an integral component in the building our nation. Those who choose to use our flag to divide us will not succeed.”

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925