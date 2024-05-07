President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns loss of life in George building collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the relatives and friends of five people who have died in an incident where a building collapsed in George in the southern Cape.

The collapse occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday, 6 May 2024.

The President’s thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble.

President Ramaphosa wishes rescue teams the best as they go about their operations and says investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster.

