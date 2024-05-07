North America 3D Printing Market - Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

North America 3D Printing Market Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. is the highest revenue-generating country in the North America 3D printing market, followed by Canada. Rapid growth in the U.S., in various sectors including consumer products, healthcare, defense, aerospace, and automobile, accelerates the growth of 3D printing in this region. Mexico is expected to be the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of 27.3% from 2016 to 2022 because of the rapid adoption of 3D printing in the developing industrial sectors.

The development of customized complex products using a wide range of materials drives this market. Higher accuracy, reduction in production cost and time coupled with minimized human error supplement its growth.

3D printing is used across various industries, including consumer products, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, defense, and education and research. It enables efficient management of resources and increases production output while minimizing wastage and operating costs. 3D printing is implemented for various applications that include the development of prototypes, functional models, presentation models, artistic products, and custom parts. The consumer products sector accounted for a major revenue share of the North American 3D printing market, constituting 21.4% of the total market revenue in 2015, followed by the automotive sector which accounted for an 18.3% share in the same year.

A wide variety of 3D printers are available in the market based on different technologies. Stereolithography, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, laminated object manufacturing, and electron beam melting are some of the technologies used for 3D printing. Stereolithography-based 3D printers accounted for a major share of the North American 3D printing market, constituting 33.2% of the total market revenue in 2015. The use of these printers for designing models and molding patterns has increased owing to their high accuracy and better surface finish. Stereolithography is an additive manufacturing technology that implements a layer-by-layer production technique using photopolymerization for the development of prototypes and functional models. Electron beam melting technology-based 3D printers are likely to register the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

3D printing uses diverse materials such as polymers, ceramics, and metal & alloys among others. Polymers occupied a major share in the North American 3D printing materials segment, accounting for over 40% of the total materials market revenue in 2015. Metals & alloys are expected to be the fastest-growing material segment during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- The North America 3D printing market is likely to grow at a high rate in the future owing to the high need for efficient manufacturing with high accuracy and reduced costs.

- The 3D printing services segment accounts for a major share of this market.

- The application of 3D printing in the defense sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2016 to 2022.

- The U.S. is the highest revenue-generating country in this market.

The major players in this market include 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Autodesk Inc., Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., and Arevo Labs. These players consistently launch new products and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position. Partnerships and collaborations provide growth opportunities to these players for geographic expansion.

