Giftex hosts the 3rd edition of its online auction: World of Collectibles on 14th-15th May 2024.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giftex, India's largest and most prestigious gifting exhibition, is excited to announce the 3rd Edition of its collectibles auction titled, “A World of Collectibles” on 14th – 15th May 2024
The auction will cater to connoisseurs of luxury collectibles and gift items and will be offering a finely curated selection that encompasses various categories, including Art, Jewellery, Watches, Textiles, Memorabilia, Silver, Furniture and Decorative, Writing Instruments, Books, Artefacts, Natural History, Stamps and Numismatic.
Talking about the auction, Mr. Digamber Sethi, Director Operations, Giftex states, “We are elated to be hosting the 3rd edition of our collectibles auction. For over three decades, Giftex has been at the forefront of the gifting industry in India, serving as the premier platform for both corporate and personalised gifting solutions. As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of the gifting industry with our auctions, we aim to provide a curated assemblage of rare, limited-edition collectibles and impressive niche objects for those who seek quality, exclusivity, and the joy of owning exceptional pieces.”
Among the varied and diverse offerings in the upcoming auction are Fine Writing Instruments, A SET OF GRAF VON FABER-CASTELL PENS estimated at INR 2,00,000 – 3,00,000. This Luxurious 'Catherine Palace' Fountain Pen brings the lustre and aesthetics of a major era alive in a fascinating way. It combines 24-carat gold plating with gemstone workmanship of extraordinary refinement.
The Auction also includes an 18K GOLD VINTAGE CHRONOMETRO GONDOLO PATEK PHILIPPE watch estimated at INR 7,50,000 – 8,50,000.
The auction also features intricate textiles such as Lot No. 81, A FLORAL DESIGN WOOL SHAWL from circa 1970, estimated at INR 2,00,000 – 3,00,000, and Lot no 65, A PAIR OF PAISLEY KASHAN CARPETS created in Kashan, Iran during the 1950s. This silk carpet has a cotton base, with vegetable dye for colouring. The maroon central field has intricate embroidery in floral and paisley patterns in hues of cream, blue, pink, orange, and green. All four sides have fine detailing in pink, blue, cream, and brown colours. It has cream strands on either sides. Circa: 1950 estimated at INR 4,50,000 – 6,50,000.
The World of Collectibles auction also features artworks by prominent Modern Indian artists such as JAMINI ROY's signature style Lot no 102 estimated at INR 3,00,000 – 4,00,000 and T. VAIKUNTAM ‘s UNTITLED work at Lot no 164, estimated at INR 3,00,000 – 4,00,000
The auction will also be offering opulent home interior furniture and collectibles such as A COLLECTION OF PORCELAIN WARE, Comprising of three vases, and four plates, the vases in hues of brown and white with floral designs; a vase with an image of a man riding a horse while holding a flag. The set of three wall hanging plates with panels of two dragons on each of them, while another plate is decorated in vibrant coloured hues with branches of blossoming flowers estimated at INR 50,000 – 1, 00, 000. A FINE REGENCY STYLE EXTENDABLE DINING TABLE WITH CHAIRS from the Mid-20th century. A large extendable 8 seater dining table of mahogany and rosewood inlay. Accompanied by 8 chairs with upholstery for backrest and seats, estimated at INR 3,75,000 – 5,00,000.
The auction also offers movie memorabilia: Lot no 273, SALMAN KHAN SIGNED WING SUIT used by him in the film ‘RACE 3.’ It's an original signature by Salman Khan on the Wing Suit used by him in the film ʻRace 3ʼ. Estimated at INR 3,00,000 – 4,00,000
The auction curation is characterised by limited edition, special niche objects that are truly one of a kind. At the heart of this process lies a commitment to unearth and present items of exceptional rarity, significance, and value.
About Giftex:
Established in 1988, Giftex played a pioneering role in bringing the gifting culture and spreading joy across millions of hearts in India. With the evolving gift market, it intends to provide a platform to spotlight high-end B2B gifting experiences. Over the years, Giftex served as a catalyst in forecasting the growth of India's gift industry, giving the right direction, and setting its path for success.
