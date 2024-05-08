Ageless Classics: New Wave of Demand for Manual Transmission

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Experts from Indy Auto Man explain the trend for the growing popularity of manual transmission cars in 2024.

Automatic is gradually replacing manuals on the market, but we see the rise of the demand for stick shifters.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States, the share of manual cars has doubled in two years. The number of stick shift models is decreasing, but demand is growing, as the Indy Auto Man used car dealer reported.

In the United States, the share of manual cars has doubled in two years. KBB representatives highlighted, that based on JD Power analysis, sales of passenger cars with manual transmissions reached a minimum in 2021. Then, their share was at most 0.9 percent of total sales in the North American market. However, in 2023, interest almost doubled: the market share was 1.7 percent. And the demand remain stable in 2024. The reasons for choosing manual transmission have changed radically: this is no longer an attribute of cheap versions.

“If earlier Americans selected a manual transmission for reasons of economy and cited lower fuel consumption and cheaper repairs as arguments, now stick shifters have turned into an image tool. Many sports cars, like the Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, offer manual transmission for better controllability. Moreover, parents often opt for three-pedal models for their children, so they are less distracted by their smartphones behind the wheel,” — explains Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man.

Many drivers believe that learning to drive a manual transmission improves the driving experience by a sense of control over their vehicle. In addition, with the supply of electric vehicles on the market growing, US buyers are driven by nostalgia and the desire to get the old driving experience. Most car dealerships tend to provide customers with manual options, but they are selling out very fast. The bestseller on the US market is the manual Honda Civic. The top popular models include Ford Mustang, Subaru WRX, Volkswagen Golf, and Jeep Wrangler.

However, there is no need to talk about the popularity of manual transmissions in the United States. For example, at the Indy Auto Man car lot, the share of stick shifts rarely exceeds 3 percent. The automotive industry is developing, and fewer manufacturers have a manual transmission in their lineups, and only in cheap trim levels and some sports modifications. But sports cars are often equipped with smart robots and steering wheel paddle shifters to control gears manually. From year to year, the number of offers of three-pedal new cars is decreasing, and there are few exceptions.

Volkswagen recently announced the stick-shift Golf versions abandonment; the new Ford Mustang has only a manual transmission paired with a V8 engine. However, completely new models with a manual transmission are still appearing: the second-generation BMW M2 and the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck can still boast this gearbox type.

Most experts agree that manual transmission has no future. The leading automakers are testing self-driving cars that can move, choose directions, follow lane markings, and brake for pedestrians, not to mention change gears.

But this does not mean manual transmissions will completely disappear. This type will continue to exist in some models, including sports cars. It’s just that this will be a small segment of the market, and its share will definitely not grow, as well as the number of manual options on the secondary market. Therefore, those planning to buy such a car should not delay the purchase.

About Indy Auto Man

Located in Indianapolis, Indy Auto Man is a used car dealership serving Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, Evansville, Greenfield, Plainfield, Avon, Zionsville, Whitestown, and other cities in Indiana and beyond. With a rich selection of used cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks from various brands, the dealer can offer the best option, including manual transmission sports cars. Thanks to the dynamic pricing system, IAM customers can benefit from market-fair values on pre-owned vehicles for sale, as well as attractive trade-in and financing offers.