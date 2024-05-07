ORION CORPORATION

Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 31 May 2025

Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President responsible for Corporate Functions organization (including, i.a., Communications, Compliance, Corporate Responsibility, Intellectual Property Rights, Legal Affairs and Public Affairs) of the Orion Group and Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, and a member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group has informed the company of his decision to leave Orion. Orion will start a recruiting process of the successor to Olli Huotari. In order to secure a proper transition of responsibilities to his successor, Orion and Huotari have agreed that Huotari will continue in his current positions at Orion (including the membership of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group) until 31 May 2025, after which he will leave the company.

Olli Huotari has held group-level leadership positions at Orion since 2002.

President and CEO Liisa Hurme says:

“I want to warmly thank Olli for his great work for Orion. It is of course a pity when such a proficient and experienced leader wants to leave. However, as much as we would like to keep him with the company, we must respect his decision. We are pleased that Olli has agreed to continue working at Orion for a sufficient period in order to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities and introduction of his successor. This also reflects Olli as a person − he always wants to make sure that the company’s interests are taken care of.”

Olli Huotari says:

“I have always appreciated and been very grateful for all the positions and career Orion has offered to me. Orion is a great company with great people. Until the end of May 2025, I will continue working for the company and will do my best so that my successor will have the best possible start in the new position. After that, I will move to the next phase of my life.”

