Senate Resolution 288 Printer's Number 1579

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1579

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

288

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, FARRY, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC,

HUGHES, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,

SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, COMITTA, BREWSTER, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO,

COSTA, BAKER, BROWN AND J. WARD, MAY 6, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 6, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of May 12 through 18, 2024, as "National

Police Week" and designating May 6, 2024, as "Police

Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this

Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate

sacrifice while in the line of duty; and

WHEREAS, Oakdale Borough Police Patrolman Charles G.

Stipetich made the ultimate sacrifice on July 3, 2022, when he

was shot and killed by a road rage driver in Blawnox; and

WHEREAS, Brackenridge Borough Police Chief Justin McIntire

made the ultimate sacrifice on January 2, 2023, when he was shot

and killed during a foot pursuit of a wanted subject; and

WHEREAS, McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski made the

ultimate sacrifice on February 6, 2023, when he was shot and

killed while responding to a domestic situation in McKeesport;

and

WHEREAS, Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher

