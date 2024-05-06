Senate Resolution 288 Printer's Number 1579
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1579
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
288
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, FARRY, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC,
HUGHES, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,
SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, COMITTA, BREWSTER, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO,
COSTA, BAKER, BROWN AND J. WARD, MAY 6, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 6, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 12 through 18, 2024, as "National
Police Week" and designating May 6, 2024, as "Police
Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this
Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate
sacrifice while in the line of duty; and
WHEREAS, Oakdale Borough Police Patrolman Charles G.
Stipetich made the ultimate sacrifice on July 3, 2022, when he
was shot and killed by a road rage driver in Blawnox; and
WHEREAS, Brackenridge Borough Police Chief Justin McIntire
made the ultimate sacrifice on January 2, 2023, when he was shot
and killed during a foot pursuit of a wanted subject; and
WHEREAS, McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski made the
ultimate sacrifice on February 6, 2023, when he was shot and
killed while responding to a domestic situation in McKeesport;
and
WHEREAS, Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher
