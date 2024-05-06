Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 1583
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 582, 737, 939,
1458
PRINTER'S NO. 1583
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
37
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, LANGERHOLC, FLYNN, STEFANO, SCHWANK,
SANTARSIERO AND CULVER, APRIL 10, 2023
AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE AMENDMENTS, MAY 6, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for
definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for
learners' permits and for examination of applicant for
driver's license ; in rules of the road in general, further
providing for prohibiting text-based communications and
providing for prohibiting use of interactive mobile device;
in miscellaneous provisions relating to serious traffic
offenses, further providing for the offense of homicide by
vehicle and for the offense of aggravated assault by vehicle;
in enforcement, providing for data collection and reporting
relating to traffic stops; and imposing penalties.
This act may be referred to as Paul Miller's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "interactive wireless
communications device" in section 102 of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 102. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this title which are applicable to specific
provisions of this title, the following words and phrases when
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22