Senate Bill 269 Printer's Number 1584
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 233, 1575
PRINTER'S NO. 1584
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
269
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BROOKS, COLLETT, DILLON, STEFANO,
LANGERHOLC, COSTA, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND ROBINSON,
JANUARY 31, 2023
SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS
AMENDED, MAY 6, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," IN PERSONAL INCOME TAX, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
IMPOSITION OF TAX; IN GROSS RECEIPTS TAX, FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR IMPOSITION OF TAX, PROVIDING FOR TRANSFERS TO ALTERNATIVE
FUELS INCENTIVE FUND AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ESTABLISHMENT
OF REVENUE-NEUTRAL RECONCILIATION; in tax credit and tax
benefit administration, further providing for definitions;
providing for volunteer certified emergency medical
technician tax credit; and imposing duties on the Department
of Revenue.; ELIMINATING THE TAX IMPOSED UPON EACH DOLLAR OF
THE GROSS RECEIPTS RECEIVED FROM THE SALES OF ELECTRIC
ENERGY; PROVIDING FOR THE BENEFIT OF CONSUMERS AND FOR A
CIVIL PENALTY; AND MAKING A REPEAL.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "tax credit" in section 1701-
A.1 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
