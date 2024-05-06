Senate Bill 269 Printer's Number 1584

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 233, 1575

PRINTER'S NO. 1584

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

269

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BROOKS, COLLETT, DILLON, STEFANO,

LANGERHOLC, COSTA, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND ROBINSON,

JANUARY 31, 2023

SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS

AMENDED, MAY 6, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," IN PERSONAL INCOME TAX, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

IMPOSITION OF TAX; IN GROSS RECEIPTS TAX, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR IMPOSITION OF TAX, PROVIDING FOR TRANSFERS TO ALTERNATIVE

FUELS INCENTIVE FUND AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ESTABLISHMENT

OF REVENUE-NEUTRAL RECONCILIATION; in tax credit and tax

benefit administration, further providing for definitions;

providing for volunteer certified emergency medical

technician tax credit; and imposing duties on the Department

of Revenue.; ELIMINATING THE TAX IMPOSED UPON EACH DOLLAR OF

THE GROSS RECEIPTS RECEIVED FROM THE SALES OF ELECTRIC

ENERGY; PROVIDING FOR THE BENEFIT OF CONSUMERS AND FOR A

CIVIL PENALTY; AND MAKING A REPEAL.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "tax credit" in section 1701-

A.1 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax

Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26