TWO MICHELIN-STARRED NARISAWA TOKYO BY CHEF YOSHIHIRO NARISAWA OPENS NARISAWA SHANGHAI

The Japanese chef’s renowned Satoyama cuisine finds its first permanent home outside of Japan

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NARISAWA Shanghai has officially open its doors, marking the first time ever in 20 years that lauded chef Yoshihiro Narisawa has built a permanent home for his brand of Innovative Satoyama cuisine outside of his native Japan.

NARISAWA Shanghai joins the original two-Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant, becoming the second restaurant globally under the NARISAWA brand, and in the process bringing the chef’s unique approach to sourcing produce from the fields and forests of Japan to the Chinese megalopolis.

Located at the avant-garde 1000 Trees complex overlooking Suzhou Creek, NARISAWA Shanghai opens initially for dinner service only, serving 26 diners in the main dining room and an additional eight diners in the private dining room. Embodying a transportive blend of nature, tradition and innovation, the interiors of NARISAWA Shanghai take inspiration from the Tokyo restaurant, with a large open kitchen and expansive countertop allowing guests an intimate look at the creation of their meal. The design to detail extends to the soft furnishings and staff uniforms which utilize Nishijin fabric, a traditional style of artisanal textile produced in the heart of Kyoto, Japan.

In 2003, NARISAWA opened NARISAWA in Tokyo’s Aoyama district, catalyzing the development of Satoyama cuisine. At the heart of this philosophy, NARISAWA advocates for the exclusive use of organic ingredients sourced from within Japan, made possible by the chef’s close working relationships with artisanal farmers and producers. The word satoyama can be broken down into sato, which describes the settlements of people, and yama, literally meaning mountain; by combining these two words together, NARISAWA envisions a cuisine made possible by the peaceful co-existence of people in nature.

“My work is grounded in Satoyama culture and lifestyle. It is not necessarily bounded by a particular location, but it is an understanding and appreciation of the natural relationships existing within nature that can be found all over the world,” the chef explains.

NARISAWA Tokyo currently holds two Michelin stars since 2011 and one Michelin Green Star, in addition to ranking #12 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants and #1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; the only Asian chef who has been ranked top 50 on World’s 50 Best since its inception 15 years ago.

The setting of Shanghai provides an all-new environment for NARISAWA to further develop the possibilities of Satoyama cuisine. Having first visited the city in 2018, NARISAWA was struck by the seamless coming-together of Shanghai’s rich history and its futuristic momentum, inspiring him to lay the groundwork for the second location of his eponymous restaurant.

“I have visited many cities around the world, and Shanghai is one of my favorite cities. The reason is that it has a long history, and I think it is also the most surprisingly advanced futuristic city in the world. While cherishing history, valuing old buildings and culture, and leaving the good points, a modern life is born. And, of course, this place has a collection of great meals and ingredients from all over China. It's a dream place for me.”

NARISAWA Shanghai’s menu is a full-throated celebration of the best of Chinese produce, as inspired by Satoyama cuisine. Among the ingredients diners can expect is beef from Shandong, cuttlefish from Fujian and peaches from Wuxi, reflecting the importance in NARISAWA’s mind to incorporate as many local ingredients that are available on the given land. The restaurant also utilizes caviar from Qiandao Lake in neighboring Hangzhou which was selected for its clean and pure taste, as well as prized matsutake mushrooms harvested from Sichuan.

NARISAWA Shanghai is now officially open for reservations.

THURSDAY - MONDAY

Dinner 6pm - 10:00pm

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Lunch 12pm-2:30pm

Dinner 6pm - 10:00pm

BOOKINGS

For enquiries, please contact contact@narisawa-shanghai.com