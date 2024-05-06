VN-Index soars nearly 2% on rising risk appetite

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The market opened the new week on a positive note with many stocks witnessing big gains, while liquidity also soared.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index increased 20.55 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 1,214.58 points. This marked its third day of rising.

The market's breadth was positive as the number of gainers surpassed that of losers by 282 to 59. Liquidity on the southern bourse rose by 22.9 per cent to nearly VNĐ21 trillion (US$822.8 million), equivalent to a trading volume of 864.6 million shares.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index climbed 19 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 1,274.62 points. Up to 28 ticker symbols in the VN30 basket edged up, with one - Vietjet Aviation JSC (VJC) - hitting ceiling price. And two stocks ended lower.

Other airline stocks, Vietnam Airlines JSC, also logged the biggest intraday gain of 7 per cent.

Both airlines saw positive business results in the first quarter of the year. Vietnam Airlines reported profit after tax of VNĐ4.44 trillion during the period as it is strengthening its international flights and restructuring, while Vietjet's profit after tax increased 209 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ520 billion.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) rose 4.07 points, or 1.78 per cent, to 232.29 points. More than 87 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth nearly VNĐ2 trillion.

The market's uptrend was led by blue-chip stocks, with Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) being the biggest gainer. Shares of the rubber producer surged by 6.12 per cent on Monday, followed by BIDV (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), VJC, Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG), up in a range of 2.6 - 7 per cent.

The securities group, one of the market's attractive industries, also posted big rallies such as SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) jumped nearly 3 per cent, Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) soared 3.3 per cent, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND) surged 3.94 per cent and VIX Securities JSC (VIX) increased 4.76 per cent.

Foreign investors also poured capital into the domestic market today as they net bought more than VNĐ310 billion on the two main exchanges.

Particularly, they net bought nearly VNĐ242.1 billion on HoSE and VNĐ62.3 billion on HNX. — VNS