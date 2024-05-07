Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,084 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with Minister of Commerce and Industry Hon.Modad

On May 2, Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu met with Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Amin Modad, and the two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and economic and trade cooperation.

Yin introduced the current China-Liberia relations, and expressed his willingness to work with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote the further development of economic and trade cooperation and exchanges .

Hon. Modad expressed his gratitude for China's long-term support to Liberia. He stressed that Liberia is willing to learn from China’s experience in economic development, attract Chinese investment and strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

You just read:

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with Minister of Commerce and Industry Hon.Modad

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more