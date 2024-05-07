Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with Minister of Commerce and Industry Hon.Modad

On May 2, Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu met with Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Amin Modad, and the two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and economic and trade cooperation.

Yin introduced the current China-Liberia relations, and expressed his willingness to work with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote the further development of economic and trade cooperation and exchanges .

Hon. Modad expressed his gratitude for China's long-term support to Liberia. He stressed that Liberia is willing to learn from China’s experience in economic development, attract Chinese investment and strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries.