Xi Jinping Arrives in Paris for a State Visit to France

On the afternoon of May 5, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on a special plane and began his state visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France.

When he arrived at Paris Orly Airport by special plane, Xi Jinping was warmly greeted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and other senior representatives of the French government.

In his arrival statement, Xi Jinping noted that it gave him great pleasure to pay a third state visit to France and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations together with the people of France. Xi pointed out that as important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a long history of mutual appreciation and admiration. Sixty years ago, the two countries broke the Cold War barriers and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level. In the 60 years since, bilateral relations have been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries. A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to the two peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world. During his visit, Xi Jinping will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Macron on growing China-France and China-Europe relations under the new circumstances as well as major international and regional issues in the world today. He expressed the hope that this visit will further consolidate the traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two sides. He also expressed the hope that the two countries will use the torch of history to light up their way forward to create a brighter future for China-France relations and make new contributions to world peace, stability and development.

Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other members of the entourage arrived on the same plane.

Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye also greeted the delegation at the airport.

When President Xi Jinping's motorcade drove from the airport to the hotel, Chinese living and studying overseas voluntarily lined the streets to warmly welcome President Xi Jinping by holding high red banners that read “Long live China-France friendship” and “Wish President Xi Jinping's visit to France a great success,” waving the national flags of China and France, and performing dragon and lion dances to the beat of gongs and drums.