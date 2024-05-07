RCE Technologies, Inc. Announces Advancements in Wearable-enabled Biomarker Research at the Annual Biomarker Symposium
RCE Technologies, Inc. (RCE) is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based medical technology company dedicated to early heart attack detection.
RCE Technologies Inc. has announced first-in-human transdermal continuous cardiac biomarker monitoring employing its Infrasensor(TM) wearable device.
This is a game changer that can potentially speed up diagnosis for Hospital Emergency Physicians but may also assist EMTs in providing critical data from incident to arrival at the emergency room.”CARLSBAD, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCE Technologies, Inc. (RCE), a leading innovator in the field of biomarker research, is proud to announce its prominent presence at the 18th Annual Biomarkers & Personalized Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease Symposium, held May 3 in La Jolla, Calif.
— W. Frank Peacock, IV, MD, FACEP, FACC, Baylor College of Medicine
The prestigious symposium highlighted advancements in biomarker technology alongside the value of digital biomarkers in clinical applications. RCE’s technology was acknowledged by W. Frank Peacock, IV, MD, FACEP, FACC, professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair of Research in Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, who commended RCE’s ongoing contributions to the advancement of biomarker sensing technology.
Dr. Peacock highlighted the novel insights derived from a recently completed biomarker study that enrolled 840 individuals across 10 hospital locations in the United States. The study involved participants wearing RCE’s Infrasensor™ wearable device for three minutes during which blood samples were collected for biochemical analysis.
Dr. Peacock stated, “This technology is a game changer that can potentially speed up the diagnosis time for Hospital Emergency Physicians but may also assist EMTs in expeditiously providing critical patient data from time of incident to arrival at the emergency room.”
Looking ahead, RCE is poised to unveil exciting new projects and initiatives that promise to further redefine the landscape of biomarker research.
“We are honored to have been featured at the Annual Biomarkers Symposium,” said Atandra Burman, CEO & Founder of RCE. “The insights derived from the study Dr. Peacock referenced underscore our pioneering effort in driving innovation and improving patient outcomes through biomarker technology. We are enthusiastic about collaborating with key industry partners to facilitate early access to this technology and remain dedicated to furthering our partnerships to advance patient care.”
For more information on RCE Technologies’ groundbreaking advances in wearables for cardiac monitoring, please visit https://rce.ai/
About the Annual Biomarkers & Personalized Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease Symposium:
Held each year in La Jolla, Calif., the Annual Biomarkers & Personalized Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease Symposium welcomes cardiologists, internists, primary care physicians, emergency medicine physicians, clinical laboratorians, nursing professionals and allied healthcare professionals. It covers state-of-the-art application of biomarkers in the following categories: current standards/guidelines in the prediction, diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases and related conditions; highly sensitive troponin testing and the continued evolution of this biomarker in diagnosing and managing acute myocardial infarction (MI), including type 1 and type 2 MI and other cardiovascular conditions; use of biomarkers as key components of precision medicine in cardiovascular diseases; evidence-based biomarker data in the peer-reviewed literature in cardiovascular, diabetes, renal, pulmonary and related diseases; the application of biomarkers in therapeutic and device trials as qualification criteria, surrogate endpoints, etc.; and case studies involving biomarkers as one component in the care of patients with cardiovascular conditions. For more information, visit https://biomarkerssymposium.com/
About RCE:
RCE Technologies, Inc., an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based medical technology company launched in Carlsbad, Calif., in 2018, is dedicated to early heart attack detection. The company has revolutionized the monitoring of cardiac injury by introducing Infrasensor™, a non-invasive infrared-based wearable device. RCE’s proprietary transdermal approach, enhanced with deep learning techniques, analyzes and associates unique optical signatures with cardiac conditions in real-time. This AI-coupled transdermal approach enables the potential application of RCE’s technology in various emergency care settings and remote monitoring applications. Presently, RCE is engaged in clinical studies to optimize the Infrasensor for clinical use. Through ongoing clinical studies, the company hopes to soon secure FDA approval for its technology, opening the door to making it available for sale in the United States. For more information, please visit https://rce.ai/contact-us/, follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter), or contact RCE Investor Relations at ir@rce.ai
