INTEL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intel Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intel Corporation (“Intel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On April 2, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel issued a press release which disclosed a retrospective revision of the Company's financial results under the new Foundry model reporting structure, revealing that the Foundry segment experienced an operating loss of $7 billion on sales of $18.9 billion in 2023, that Foundry revenue in 2023 was $18.9 billion down $8.6 billion from 2022, that the segment's operating loss included a $2.1 million in lower product profit driven by lower internal revenue.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.61, or 8.2%, to close at $40.33 per share on April 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

On April 25, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel released its first quarter 2024 financial results, the first quarter reporting the Company's results under the Foundry model; the results revealed the Company's Foundry segment declined 10% compared to the same quarter last year, to a revenue of $4.4 billion.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.23, or 9.2%, to close at $31.88 per share on April 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) that the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company's IFS strategy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

