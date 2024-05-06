Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,079 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Early April Panhandle Storm

NEBRASKA, May 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Early April Panhandle Storm

 

 LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen requested a federal major disaster declaration for Nebraska counties impacted by winter storm conditions on April 6 and 7. The request includes the following eight counties: Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.

 

What began with thunderstorms and heavy rains developed into a system that produced freezing rain, snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. The most significant damage was to power systems, including downed power lines. The five utility systems affected by the storm reported more than 2,000 power poles were broken or knocked down, in addition to damage to other system hardware. Some residents in the impacted areas were without electricity for up to a week. Other storm impacts included closed highways, downed trees, and some damage to local buildings and equipment.

 

A preliminary estimate puts the cost of damage exceeding $10.5 million. Federal funding approval would help cover costs to repair or replace public infrastructure.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Early April Panhandle Storm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more