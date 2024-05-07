Heart-Centered Podcast 'The Infinite Search' - A Fresh Voice in Chicago
Heart-centered conversations with a community exploring life’s biggest questions in season 2 of The Infinite Search.
Each episode seeks to explore the human experience in search of a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'The Infinite Search' – Conversations of the Humankind.
Introducing the second season of, The Infinite Search—a contemplative podcast where a community gathers to explore life’s biggest questions. Hosted by interdisciplinary designer and artist John Robert Hatherly, this seasonal, bi-weekly show invites listeners to thoughtful conversations with today’s thinkers, creators, and activists on some of our most pressing questions of the day. The Infinite Search aims to provide listeners with meaningful insights and inspiration, challenging and catalyzing change through a diverse range of voices and unique perspectives.
What Sets 'The Infinite Search' Apart?
Heart-Centered Conversations:
The Infinite Search engages topics and guests with empathy and insight, focusing on informative and compassionate conversations.
Elevating Lived Experiences:
The podcast provides a platform for personal narratives that are often overlooked, showcasing their value in understanding the world.
Fostering Deep Connections:
The Infinite Search fosters connections among listeners, exploring themes that resonate on a personal level, inspiring deeper engagement with self and society.
Season 2 Highlights Include:
Season Opener:
An interview with Layne, discussing their life as a first-generation Canadian, their experiences of identity and belonging, and their impactful work as an auctioneer turned philanthropist raising over 40 million dollars for positive impact.
An Interconnected World:
Discussions transcending the typical, touching on themes from the rights of nature, to what a national mental health plan would look like, to writing children’s stories for the next generation of sustainable stewards, we share stories of hope, healing, and action.
Availability:
The Infinite Search is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Subscribe today to ensure you never miss an episode. For more information, exclusive content, and upcoming episodes, visit www.theinfinitesearch.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/infinite.search
About The Host:
John Robert Hatherly is an artist, designer, and contemplative thinker at the helm of The Infinite Search, a podcast exploring the human experience to seek a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us. Inspired by the shared human condition, their art and design invite viewers to ask big questions. To hold multiple truths. To covet the lived experience. To center on the heart. Hatherly believes in mastery taking generations and approaches their work with a sense of naïvety and wonder—an infinite search for voice through a series of discrete, playful explorations to create forms that awaken curiosity, inspire wonder, uplift neighbors, and illuminate life.
