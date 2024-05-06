Submit Release
Testimonials of junior heritage professionals from West Africa

The mentees currently benefitting from the UNESCO Mentorship Programme for African Heritage professionals participated in a field mission as part of a workshop co-organized on 12 and 13 February 2024 by the UNESCO Regional Office in Dakar and ICCROM. This workshop aimed to support the regional and national focal points of West Africa with their Periodic Reporting, in particular to evaluate the implementation of their action plan.

© UNESCO / Samson Olaoluwa Faboye (Nigeria)

© UNESCO / Bintu Sia A.Kamara Nee Foray-Musa (Sierra Leone)

© UNESCO / Adalberto Tavares (Cabo Verde)

© UNESCO / Diorne Zausa (Côte d’Ivoire)

© UNESCO / Abdoul Razack Moussa Zabeirou (Niger)

© UNESCO / Elizabeth Matilda Abena Mantebeah (Ghana)

