Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) appoints New Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adela Issachar Aru as its new Board Chairperson. The SPTO Board of Directors endorsed the announcement of Ms Aru as the new Chairperson at its May board meeting today at the Sofitel Resort & Spa.

Two nominees, the board directors from Vanuatu and Tonga, were vying for the SPTO Chairperson position. The SPTO Board secretariat organised a virtual election by secret ballot.

In announcing the Chairperson’s appointment, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the importance of the role, adding that the time was right for a woman to lead the SPTO Board and the organisation. The SPTO Executive team and the Board have been strengthened and stabilised over the last 12 months.

“We are delighted to have Ms Aru take up the role of Chairperson and Viliami Takau, CEO from Tonga Tourism Ministry as the Deputy Chairman. They both bring experience and leadership and support SPTO’s current projects. SPTO is currently in the process of its digital transformation project for tourism recovery in the Pacific, funded by the New Zealand government.

Ms Aru is the Chief Executive Officer of the Vanuatu Tourism Office and is the incoming chair of the NZMFAT Steering Sub Committee.