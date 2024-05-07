Complete Requests for Public Assistance Before the Deadline

Salem, Ore. – The deadline is approaching for Oregon state, eligible local governments and certain nonprofits to submit Requests for Public Assistance to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management for costs due to the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides that occurred Jan. 10-22, 2024.

The Public Assistance (PA) Program delivers FEMA grant assistance to local, tribal and state governments and their agencies; houses of worship, and certain private nonprofit applicants following a disaster declaration. Request for Public Assistance (RPA) deadlines are set for thirty (30) days after the county in which the request originates was designated for disaster public assistance.

The upcoming RPA deadline is May 13, 2024 for Benton, Clackamas, Coos, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Multnomah, Sherman, Tillamook, and Wasco counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

The designated counties were a part of the April 13 Major Disaster Declaration which provides FEMA Public Assistance, a reimbursement program for public infrastructure damage and response costs in the affected counties. This declaration does not provide FEMA Individual Assistance for individuals, homes and businesses impacted by the disaster.

Communities, nonprofits and houses of worship interested in applying for a PA grant should contact their local emergency manager or the Oregon Department of Emergency Management for information and to submit a Request for Public Assistance application. Applicants may also submit their forms directly online at the FEMA Grants Portal, an online database accessible to each applicant throughout the PA grant process. Once approved by the state and FEMA, the RPA starts the grant process for eligible FEMA Public Assistance applicants.

More information on the PA process may also be found at Oregon Department of Emergency Management : 2024 Oregon Severe Winter Storms Public Assistance : Disaster Assistance : State of Oregon.

