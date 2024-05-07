Rainy-Season-Themed Ninja Event "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2024" Stage 1 Opens this May

Japanese "teruteru bouzu" which is said to bring sunny days

Season Exclusive “Shinobi-Zato Teruteru Bouzu Crafting” Begins May 6th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Naruto and Boruto Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2024” begins Monday, May 6th at anime theme park Nijigen No Mori’s popular attraction “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”, taking advantage of the rainy season to enhance visitors' immersion in the ninja world. As the festival’s first stage, we will hold the first event “Teruteru Bouzu Crafting”. "Teruteru bouzu" is a traditional Japanese doll made from white paper or cloth, which are hung in windows to fend off the rain and bring good weather. Starting this May and continuing through June, visitors can participate in the “Teruteru Bouzu Crafting” limited time event at the Shinobi-Zato Workshop, for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

Participants can hang the "teruteru bouzu" they've crafted inside Shinobi-Zato. During the event, on days with a 50% or higher chance of rain, photos of participants' “teruteru bouzu” may be posted on official social media pages to hope for sunny days. During the rainy spring season, with green leaves and buds just beginning to sprout, visitors to Nijigen no Mori of all ages can Immerse themselves in the ninja world of Naruto and Boruto while also experiencing a unique aspect of Japanese culture in this limited-time event.

【Summary】

Event Duration: Monday, May 6th – Sunday, June 30th

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last Entry 8:00 p.m.)

Price: 100 JPY (Tax included) (A separate attraction entrance fee is required)

Location: Shinobi-Zato Workshop within NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Content: Season exclusive event "Shinobi-Zato Teruteru Bouzu Crafting" opens May 6th, allowing visitors to craft “teruteru bouzu” dolls and hang them inside Shinobi-Zato. On days with a 50% chance of rain and higher, photos of the the “teruteru bouzu” may be posted on official social media pages to hope for a sunny day.

Crafting Time: Approximately 15 minutes

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

© 岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ