Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Education Awards Grant to United Tribes Technical College to Enhance American Indian Teacher Opportunities
BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Education announced an award of $239,904 to support United Tribes Technical College’s Meadowlark Project, a plan designed to enhance educational opportunities for future American Indian teachers serving young children with disabilities. Additionally, the project will recruit, enroll, and support 12 scholars from traditionally underrepresented groups to graduate as teachers with professional credentials in special education to work with elementary school children and their families.