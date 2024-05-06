U.S. Navy Hosts Australian Navy, Holds Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

The dialogue was an opportunity to expand upon The Royal Australian Navy and the United States Navy Strategic Dialogue Framework for Engagement signed by both navies Dec. 15, 2020.

“This meeting furthers our unwavering commitment to increasing interoperability across warfare domains. Australia is a critical partner in the region and vital to maritime security and stability,” said Black. “Our dialogue reaffirms our shared values in an increasingly challenging security environment.”

During the strategic dialogue, the delegations discussed increasing joint capabilities, information and technology sharing, as well as developing high end warfighting capabilities.

“Only through a collective response can the challenges of the changing strategic environment be met,” said Earley. “Engagement with our US partners through the bilateral strategic dialogue enables us to focus on ensuring developments across warfighting, science and technology and the capability domains are closely aligned.”

The U.S. and Australia recently operated together in February during a trilateral exercise in the South China Sea. The operations reinforced international maritime law, freedom of the seas, and safety and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Additionally in February, over three dozen Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors and officers reported aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as part of the ship’s crew under the Personnel Exchange Program (PEP) effort. This PEP is in support of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Pillar I effort to deliver a sovereign conventionally armed SSN fleet to Australia.

These recent joint programs and exercises reinforce the ironclad partnership between Australia and the United States. Professional engagement and interoperability with allies and partners is the cornerstone of regional stability and fosters peace and prosperity for all nations.

