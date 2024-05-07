Derby Barracks/ Domestic Violence

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002285

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Drowns Mill Road, Coventry

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Hazen Nault

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/6/24 at approximately 1145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Drowns Mill Road in Coventry. Investigation showed that Nault had assaulted a household member. Nault was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Hazen Nault was released on a citation and conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881