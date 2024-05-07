Derby Barracks/ Domestic Violence
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002285
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Drowns Mill Road, Coventry
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Hazen Nault
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/6/24 at approximately 1145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Drowns Mill Road in Coventry. Investigation showed that Nault had assaulted a household member. Nault was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Hazen Nault was released on a citation and conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881