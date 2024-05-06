Nine more Ministers sworn-in

Nine more Ministers were sworn-in by the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi at Government House today (6 May 2024).

The swearing-in ceremony formalized their appointments to their respective Ministerial Portfolios, almost completing the lineup of cabinet ministers this week.

The eleven Ministers includes:

Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare – Minister for the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Hon. Manasseh Maelanga – Minister for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development Hon. Harry Kuma – Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour & Immigration Hon. Frederick Kologeto – Minister for the Ministry of Aviation and Communication Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada – Minister for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Hon. Jammie Lency Vokia – Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs Hon. Choylin Yim Douglas – Minister for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Hon. Tozen Leokana – Minister for the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development Hon. Isikeli Vave (Jnr) – Minister for the Ministry of Home affairs

Eleven other Ministers were sworn-in during the weekend taking the total of sworn-in Ministers to twenty-one including the Prime Minister.

The remaining three Ministers are expected to be sworn-in this week.

The Government has 24 Ministries headed by a Cabinet Minister and a Permanent Secretary.

