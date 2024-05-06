Submit Release
Nine more Ministers sworn-in

 

Nine more Ministers were sworn-in by the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi at Government House today (6 May 2024).

The swearing-in ceremony formalized their appointments to their respective Ministerial Portfolios, almost completing the lineup of cabinet ministers this week.

The eleven Ministers includes:

  1. Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare – Minister for the Ministry of Finance and Treasury
  2. Hon. Manasseh Maelanga – Minister for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development
  3. Hon. Harry Kuma – Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour & Immigration
  4. Hon. Frederick Kologeto – Minister for the Ministry of Aviation and Communication
  5. Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada – Minister for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services
  6. Hon. Jammie Lency Vokia – Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs
  7. Hon. Choylin Yim Douglas – Minister for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism
  8. Hon. Tozen Leokana – Minister for the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development
  9. Hon. Isikeli Vave (Jnr) – Minister for the Ministry of Home affairs

Eleven other Ministers were sworn-in during the weekend taking the total of sworn-in Ministers to twenty-one including the Prime Minister.

The remaining three Ministers are expected to be sworn-in this week.

The Government has 24 Ministries headed by a Cabinet Minister and a Permanent Secretary.

ENDS///

