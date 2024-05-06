Nine more Ministers sworn-in
Nine more Ministers were sworn-in by the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi at Government House today (6 May 2024).
The swearing-in ceremony formalized their appointments to their respective Ministerial Portfolios, almost completing the lineup of cabinet ministers this week.
The eleven Ministers includes:
- Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare – Minister for the Ministry of Finance and Treasury
- Hon. Manasseh Maelanga – Minister for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development
- Hon. Harry Kuma – Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour & Immigration
- Hon. Frederick Kologeto – Minister for the Ministry of Aviation and Communication
- Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada – Minister for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services
- Hon. Jammie Lency Vokia – Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs
- Hon. Choylin Yim Douglas – Minister for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism
- Hon. Tozen Leokana – Minister for the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development
- Hon. Isikeli Vave (Jnr) – Minister for the Ministry of Home affairs
Eleven other Ministers were sworn-in during the weekend taking the total of sworn-in Ministers to twenty-one including the Prime Minister.
The remaining three Ministers are expected to be sworn-in this week.
The Government has 24 Ministries headed by a Cabinet Minister and a Permanent Secretary.
