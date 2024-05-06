Election of PM progress, Burn Creek community engage in sport activities

While the whole of Honiara locked up with police presence during the election of the prime minister on 2 May 2024, Burns Creek community engaged in soccer and volleyball as part of community engagement of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

The National Crime Prevention Department of the RSIPF has engaged with the Burns Creek community to bring the youths both boys and girls in a seven a side soccer and volleyball.

On the seven a side soccer knockout, there were a total of 30 teams racing for the top four prizes while on volleyball a total of ten teams competed for top four prizes.

The winner for the seven a side soccer knockout goes to One Trust team while on volleyball the winner prize goes to Side Line.

During the prize presentation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations Ms. Juanita Matanga said she is very happy to see young people engage in such activities that unite us in the spirit of sport.

DC Matanga said, “On this note I must congratulate you for the fine achievements during the matches both seven a side soccer knockout and the volley ball. I must thank those teams who did not make it to the final.”

Ms. Matanga encourages those who participate in soccer and volleyball to listen to community elders and stay good with them. She assures them that her team will work together with the Burns Creek community in the future.

//End//

DC Juanita Matanga talk to the teams participate at Burns Creek

Director National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent John Matamaru enjoy watching the game at Burns Creek

Inspector Marget Bisa talk with Burns Creek chief Mr. John Seti Iromea

New Zealand officer enjoying watching the game at Burns Creek

Prize presentation to one of the volleyball team winner

Prize presentation 1

Prize presentation 2

Prize presentation 3

Prize presentation 4

Prize presentation 5