SIEC PUBLISHES GAZETTED RESULTS ON THE WEBSITE

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has this week published the official results and gazetted copies of the 2024 Joint Election, on its official website www.siec.gov.sb

The Joint Election results gazettes are as follows:

Publication of the National General Election Results – The Electoral Commission, under section 107(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2018, Gazette No. 70, 30 April 2024

Publication of the 2024 Provincial Assemblies Election Results – The Chief Electoral Officer, under regulation 62(b) of the Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Election Regulations 2024, Gazette No. 71, 30 April 2024.

Publication of the 2024 Honiara City Council Election Results – The Chief Electoral Officer, under regulation 62(b) of the Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Election Regulations 2024, Gazette No. 72, 30 April 2024.

Notification of Successful Candidates to SIEC, Gazette No. 73, 30 April 2024.

Copies of all the gazettes can be accessed on the link https://siec.gov.sb/elections/list-of-constituencies-and-winners/

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

