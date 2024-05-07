Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces continued roll out of national Eating Disorder Teams
This new funding will support the delivery of increased eating disorder services in the community setting, where, at present, 90% of eating disorder supports, such as early assessment and treatment, are delivered. Research shows this is the most effective approach to eating disorder treatment. In 2023, 385 people had an eating disorder diagnosis. 343 people with an eating disorder diagnosis were discharged from specialist services back to their GP during the same time.