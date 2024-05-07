Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,064 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces continued roll out of national Eating Disorder Teams

This new funding will support the delivery of increased eating disorder services in the community setting, where, at present, 90% of eating disorder supports, such as early assessment and treatment, are delivered. Research shows this is the most effective approach to eating disorder treatment. In 2023, 385 people had an eating disorder diagnosis. 343 people with an eating disorder diagnosis were discharged from specialist services back to their GP during the same time.

You just read:

Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces continued roll out of national Eating Disorder Teams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more