Hallador Energy Company Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) reported a net loss of $1.7 million, $(0.05) basic earnings per share, operating cash flow of $16.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Throughout the first quarter, we continued our progress on transitioning the focus of Hallador from a coal production company to an independent power producer. During the first three months of 2024, our Electric Operation's revenue exceeded that of our Coal Operation's revenue. Additionally, we were successful in adding approximately $138.0 million in forward energy and capacity sales, growing our Electric Operation's forward sales book to approximately $657.0 million and total contracted forward sales capacity, energy and coal through 2029 to $1.5 billion (on a segment basis). In support of our expectation that Hallador Power sales will continue to exceed our traditional Sunrise Coal subsidiary, we anticipate changing Hallador's SIC code to 4911 (electric services) from 1220 (bituminous coal producer) in the future."

Below are highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

The Company Generated $16.4 Million in Operating Cash Flow Which We Utilized to Pay Down Bank Debt by $14.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, our bank debt was $77.0 million, bringing our liquidity to $39.5 million and our leverage ratio to 1.58X, within our covenant of 2.25X.

We Continued to Make Progress in our Transition from a Coal Production Company to an Independent Power Producer. Our Electric Operation's revenue exceeded our Coal Operation's revenue for the first three months of 2024. Since January 1, 2024, we secured approximately $138.0 million in new long-term capacity and energy contracts.

We Restructured Our Coal Division to Increase Margins and Adjust to Current Market Conditions. As previously announced, the restructuring should reduce capital expenditures at the Oaktown Mining Complex by $10.0 million. Maintains up to 4.5 million tons of annual production of our highest margin coal. Mining costs for the quarter were $53.38 per ton. However, at Oaktown, we saw mining costs in March decrease into the $30's on a per ton basis. Reduced employee headcount by 110. Idled production at our highest cost surface mines.

We Launched a Targeted Request for Proposals for Power Demand Supporting New Development at our Merom Power Plant. Proposals are Due in Mid-May. Allows us to potentially capture additional margins above our traditional wholesale energy markets. Allows us to market industrial users of power, such as data centers, AI providers and power dense manufacturers, to the Merom property. We believe utilizing our power plant to help supply these large users of energy with reliable, resilient electricity, should allow us to operate more efficiently in a volatile power environment, generate increased margins and support the fragile power grid as it navigates the challenges of transition to new sources of energy in the coming decades.



Solid Forward Sales Position – Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Total Power Energy Contracted MWh (in millions) 1.60 1.90 1.83 1.78 1.09 0.27 8.47 Contracted price per MWh $ 37.02 $ 36.06 $ 55.37 $ 54.65 $ 52.98 $ 51.00 Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 59.23 $ 68.51 $ 101.33 $ 97.28 $ 57.75 $ 13.77 $ 397.87 % Energy Sold* 27 % 32 % 31 % 30 % 18 % 5 % Capacity Average monthly contracted capacity 818 801 744 623 454 100 % Capacity Contracted** 106 % 82 % 77 % 64 % 47 % 10 % Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 209 $ 198 $ 230 $ 226 $ 225 $ 230 Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 47.01 $ 57.89 $ 62.46 $ 51.39 $ 37.39 $ 3.47 $ 259.61 Total Energy & Capacity Revenue Contracted Power Revenue (in millions) $ 106.24 $ 126.40 $ 163.79 $ 148.67 $ 95.14 $ 17.24 $ 657.48 Contracted Power Revenue per MWh* $ 44.39 $ 47.76 $ 68.96 $ 68.00 $ 66.31 $ 56.62 2024 average cost per MWh was $31.88 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ($30.41 assuming intercompany sales of coal were sold at cost) 2024 Power Capex Budget (in millions) excluding ELG requirements $ 18.00 Coal Priced tons – 3rd party (in millions) 2.48 1.78 0.50 0.50 — — 5.26 Average price per ton – 3rd party $ 50.65 $ 50.04 $ 55.50 $ 55.50 $ — $ — Priced tons (in millions) – Hallador Power 1.20 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 — 10.40 Average price per ton – Hallador Power $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ — Contracted coal revenue (in millions) $ 186.81 $ 206.37 $ 145.05 $ 145.05 $ 117.30 $ — $ 800.58 % Priced 82 % 91 % 62 % 62 % 51 % 0 % Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) – 3rd party — 1.00 1.00 1.00 — — 3.00 Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) – Hallador Power — — — — — — — Total contracted tons (in millions) 3.68 5.08 3.80 3.80 2.30 — 18.66 % Coal Sold* 82 % 113 % 84 % 84 % 51 % 0 % Average cost per ton of coal was $53.38 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 2024 Coal Capex Budget (in millions) $ 25.00 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) $ 293.05 $ 332.77 $ 308.84 $ 293.72 $ 212.44 $ 17.24 $ 1,458.06 *Based on coal production of 4.5 million tons and 6.0 million MWh annually. **Based on a MISO accreditation of 769 MW per day through 2024, up to 971 MW per day for 2025. Accreditations are adjusted annually based on 3-year rolling performance metrics.

The unaudited table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands, except for per-ton data):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (1,696 ) $ 22,051 Total Revenues $ 109,672 $ 188,334 Tons Sold (after elimination) 892 1,693 Average Price per Ton (after elimination) $ 55.64 $ 55.88 Tons Sold (before elimination) 1,214 1,693 Average Price per Ton (before elimination) $ 54.40 $ 55.88 Bank Debt $ 77,000 $ 75,200 Operating Cash Flow $ 16,369 $ 26,112 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 6,823 $ 34,015 _______________ * Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flowsless effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bankinterest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.



Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio. Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by (used in) operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 16,369 $ 26,112 Current income tax expense — 432 Loss from Hourglass Sands 1 1 Loss from Sunrise Indemnity 6 — Distribution from Sunrise Energy — (625 ) Bank and convertible note interest expense 3,533 2,687 Working capital period changes (13,175 ) 4,812 Other long-term asset and liability changes (937 ) (451 ) Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation 639 365 ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment (1,248 ) — Other amortization 1,635 682 Adjusted EBITDA 6,823 34,015 Cash used in investing activities (14,850 ) (13,467 ) Cash used in financing activities (2,270 ) (12,722 )

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call

The call will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:00 pm Eastern time and will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Coal, LLC and Hallador Power, LLC, produces coal and electricity in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Hallador Energy Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,635 $ 2,842 Restricted cash 4,737 4,281 Accounts receivable 14,228 19,937 Inventory 29,688 23,075 Parts and supplies 40,360 38,877 Prepaid expenses 2,614 2,262 Total current assets 93,262 91,274 Property, plant and equipment: Land and mineral rights 115,486 115,486 Buildings and equipment 537,921 537,131 Mine development 161,669 158,642 Finance lease right-of-use assets 16,178 12,346 Total property, plant and equipment 831,254 823,605 Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (348,783 ) (334,971 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 482,471 488,634 Investment in Sunrise Energy 2,562 2,811 Other assets 7,125 7,061 Total assets $ 585,420 $ 589,780 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of bank debt, net $ 24,438 $ 24,438 Notes payable – related party 5,000 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47,125 62,908 Current portion of lease financing 4,958 3,933 Deferred revenue 41,242 23,062 Contract liability – power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction 41,662 43,254 Total current liabilities 164,425 157,595 Long-term liabilities: Bank debt, net 49,343 63,453 Convertible notes payable 10,000 10,000 Convertible notes payable – related party 1,000 9,000 Long-term lease financing 9,701 8,157 Deferred revenue 5,434 — Deferred income taxes 8,625 9,235 Asset retirement obligations 14,934 14,538 Contract liability – power purchase agreement 36,229 47,425 Other 1,871 1,789 Total long-term liabilities 137,137 163,597 Total liabilities 301,562 321,192 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 36,534 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 365 341 Additional paid-in capital 144,490 127,548 Retained earnings 139,003 140,699 Total stockholders' equity 283,858 268,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 585,420 $ 589,780





Hallador Energy Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Electric sales $ 58,755 $ 92,392 Coal sales 49,630 94,602 Other revenues 1,287 1,340 Total sales and operating revenues 109,672 188,334 EXPENSES: Operating expenses 85,083 133,521 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,443 17,976 Asset retirement obligations accretion 399 451 Exploration costs 70 206 General and administrative 5,944 6,947 Total operating expenses 106,939 159,101 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,733 29,233 Interest expense (1) (3,937 ) (3,899 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (853 ) — Equity method investment (loss) income (249 ) 69 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,306 ) 25,403 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT): Current — 432 Deferred (610 ) 2,920 Total income tax expense (benefit) (610 ) 3,352 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,696 ) $ 22,051 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.67 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.61 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 34,816 32,983 Diluted 34,816 36,740 (1) Interest Expense: Interest on bank debt $ 2,805 $ 2,255 Other interest 728 432 Amortization: Amortization of debt issuance costs 404 1,212 Total amortization 404 1,212 Total interest expense $ 3,937 $ 3,899





Hallador Energy Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (1,696 ) $ 22,051 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes (610 ) 2,920 Equity loss (income) – Sunrise Energy 249 (69 ) Cash distribution – Sunrise Energy — 625 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 15,443 17,976 Loss on extinguishment of debt 853 — Loss (gain) on sale of assets (24 ) 21 Amortization of debt issuance costs 404 1,212 Asset retirement obligations accretion 399 451 Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation (639 ) (365 ) Stock-based compensation 666 1,220 Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities (12,788 ) (15,569 ) Other 937 451 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,709 (3,269 ) Inventory (6,613 ) (4,004 ) Parts and supplies (1,483 ) (2,926 ) Prepaid expenses (37 ) 389 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,015 ) 2,009 Deferred revenue 23,614 2,989 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,369 26,112 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (14,874 ) (13,482 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 24 15 Net cash used in investing activities (14,850 ) (13,467 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on bank debt (26,500 ) (27,013 ) Payments on lease financing (1,238 ) — Borrowings of bank debt 12,000 17,000 Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement 1,927 — Issuance of related party notes payable 5,000 — Debt issuance costs (38 ) (1,600 ) ATM offering 6,580 — Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (1 ) (1,109 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,270 ) (12,722 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (751 ) (77 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,123 6,426 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 6,372 $ 6,349 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,635 $ 2,441 Restricted cash 4,737 3,908 $ 6,372 $ 6,349 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 3,083 $ 3,116 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $ (5,290 ) $ 120 Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $ 9,721 $ —





Hallador Energy Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders'Equity (in thousands) (unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Issued Paid-in Retained Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 34,052 $ 341 $ 127,548 $ 140,699 $ 268,588 Stock-based compensation — — 666 — 666 Stock issued on vesting of RSUs 321 3 (3 ) — — Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (132 ) (1 ) — — (1 ) Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes 1,582 15 9,706 — 9,721 Stock issued in ATM offering 711 7 6,573 — 6,580 Net loss — — — (1,696 ) (1,696 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 36,534 $ 365 $ 144,490 $ 139,003 $ 283,858



