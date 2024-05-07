ASU grad blends art and entrepreneurship, setting sights on allergy-focused startup

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.

Tristan Tierce has spent much of his time at Arizona State University forging a unique path between the worlds of art and entrepreneurship.

He graduates this May with two degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in art studies from the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts and a Bachelor of Science in business entrepreneurship from the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Though Tierce didn’t always know he wanted to become an entrepreneur, in childhood he often expressed himself through creative works. Arriving at ASU — where he was initially just an art studies major — he was accepted into the Venture Devils program, which paved a way for him to think about his passions through an entrepreneurial lens. Equipped with those resources and knowledge,Tierce set out to develop his first project, Allergy Voyage.

Allergy Voyage is a concierge service that hosts restaurant menus for users with allergies, allowing them to feel safer and more confident in dining out, while increasing restaurant revenues through new diners and promotions. As a consumer who has lived with life-threatening food allergies, Tierce feels a personal connection to Allergy Voyage.

“It has been an incredible journey to continue contributing to a service that benefits users that struggle with similar issues as me while making life easier for restaurants,” said Tierce, who would add his second major in business entrepreneurship inspired by his time with Venture Devils.

Beyond his business and the classroom, Tierce worked closely with Psyche Mission co-investigator Cassie Bowman, associate research professor for the School of Earth and Space Exploration, as a multimedia manager for the Psyche Student Collaborations team. In this position, he played a key role in promoting the deep-space mission through outreach events and managing communications.

“Tristan has been an invaluable addition to the Psyche Student Collaborations team — over the past two and a half years we could always count on him to maintain and enhance our website and contribute creatively to great graphics for the mission! He also co-managed our Psyche Inspired internship program and created a beautiful coffee-table book and online virtual gallery of the art each year,” said Bowman.

As an undergraduate student, Tierce has earned prestigious accolades such as the New American University – Provost Distinction Award and the Burt Rapoport Scholarship.

Tierce shared some of his thoughts and experiences with ASU News.

Question: Why did you choose ASU?

Answer: I chose ASU because of the vast opportunities I knew I would have access to. I saw ASU as such a large school with a vast population of students, organizations and programs, that I knew I would be able to discover many professional opportunities and resources that would help guide me on my journey. I absolutely loved the campus and had always wanted to move out of state.

Q: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at ASU?

A: Professor Drummond in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship has taught me many beneficial lessons in the realm of innovation and entrepreneurship. Specifically, the course ENT 340: Creativity and Innovation was my first true introduction to the study of managing under conditions of uncertainty. This class helped me bridge the mental gap between creation and business, giving me many resources and tools to utilize in my personal entrepreneurial endeavors.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: My current plan after graduation is to pursue my business, Allergy Voyage, for the following year. I want to set specific goals and deadlines for myself to see how far I can grow and expand the business. After the year, I will consider pursuing Allergy Voyage further, as well as pursuing creative and strategic management positions within companies like Adobe, Google and Dell.

Q: Any influences from past teachers, friends or family?

A: My parents have always encouraged me to go above and beyond, giving 110% while keeping my head on my shoulders. Two of my friends, Will and Ethan, have consistently motivated me and supported me throughout my life. "Do It Scared" was a quote that Ethan used to motivate me before a pitch, after which I have incorporated it into my life almost every day. I am incredibly proud and thankful to have people like Will, Ethan, Cassie and my family constantly rooting for me and pushing me forward!

Q: How has your academic program at ASU shaped your approach to research and problem-solving?

A: Studying in both W. P. Carey and Herberger has given me a greater perspective on how to develop myself creatively and professionally for the future. W. P. Carey has helped me think about my artwork in an entrepreneurial context, while Herberger has given me more resources to think of business in a more creative way. My focus and passion has continuously been honed by both programs, and I hope to utilize the tools and practice that they have gifted me to continue to expand my horizons in the future.

Q: Can you share a particularly challenging moment in your college journey and how you overcame it?

A: During (my junior year), I was presented with many personal conflicts, family issues, health scares and stagnation. I felt as if I was consistently hitting a brick wall in not only my studies but also my business. It felt as if I was distant from many of my connections, and I knew that I had to change what I was doing. Over the following summer, I spent time with my friends and family, saving up money to travel briefly to help broaden my perspective. Getting out of my schedule and repetition helped me to observe my problems from a different perspective, and ensure that I was mentally and physically confident returning the following semester for my senior year.

Q: Can you discuss a project or piece of research you're particularly proud of and the impact you hope it has?

A: The project that I am most proud of is Allergy Voyage. ... Our website is currently active at allergyvoyage.com, where users can filter menus based on their specific food allergies, while also having the ability to save menus and dishes to streamline dining. My team and I plan to continue expanding our offering and hope to add more restaurants in Phoenix and Tempe within the next year. Ultimately, I see this functioning as a global concierge service — helping users with food allergies travel internationally. I was able to successfully defend Allergy Voyage as my Barrett honors thesis, and I could not be more proud to continue pursuing it in the future.

Q: If someone gave you $40 million to solve one problem on our planet, what would you tackle?

A: With $40 million, there are so many different ways that I would like to contribute or help those around me. I think many of the larger global problems in the world would take more than $40 million to solve, unfortunately, but if I had to start somewhere, I would focus on education.

I would invest the $40 million on a more general scale to help provide affordable education opportunities to lower-income communities and developing countries internationally. The importance of education in one's life is clear, and I think that giving foundational access to disadvantaged communities would benefit the world greatly.

Q: What advice would you give to incoming students to help them make the most out of their ASU experience?

A: I would tell incoming undergraduate students to keep their eyes open to the various opportunities that present themselves. My work with the NASA Psyche mission and my development of Allergy Voyage are constantly assisted by the many resources that ASU provides. I would always recommend to keep your eyes open, while learning your own limits. With the incredible opportunities college presents, it is very easy to get overwhelmed. Finding a balance and support system that works for you will ultimately push you further in your career and passions. Most importantly, "Do It Scared."

