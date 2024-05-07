What Did State Supreme Court Decide on Defamation Suit Against Assemblymember Soria?

The California Supreme Court denied an appeal from Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, who is defending herself from a defamation lawsuit by a Fresno city councilmember. This means councilmember Mike Karbassi’s litigation against Soria will resume in a Fresno courtroom.
