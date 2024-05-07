Interserv LP marks the sixth collaboration with Reformation with opening of new Beverly Hills flagship store
As we celebrated Earth Month in April, it's fitting to recognize the strides we've made in promoting sustainability within the construction industry.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, U.S., May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interserv LP (interservlp.com), a leading national retail renovation contractor committed to sustainability and attention to detail in hospitality, retail, and commercial projects, proudly announces the grand opening of Reformation's flagship store in the heart of Beverly Hills. This collaboration marks Interserv LP's sixth project with the sustainable fashion brand.
Situated at 409 N Beverly Drive, the new Reformation Beverly Hills flagship merges contemporary aesthetics with eco-conscious design principles and the brand’s vintage heritage. Joseph White, Senior Project Manager at Interserv LP, expressed enthusiasm for this milestone achievement, stating, "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Reformation as they expand their footprint in sustainable fashion. The Beverly Hills flagship store embodies our shared commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation in commercial construction."
Interserv LP's collaboration with Reformation spans multiple locations, including its Studio City, Costa Mesa, Chicago, Scottsdale, and Oakbrook, IL stores. The Beverly Hills flagship represents the culmination of meticulous planning and execution, with Interserv LP's involvement from the project's inception.
Noteworthy features of the Beverly Hills store include imported marble flagstone flooring, meticulously hand-cut on-site, a skylight oculus, and a thoughtfully designed storefront. Guided by a focus on sustainability, the project incorporates innovative design elements that reduce environmental impact without compromising aesthetic appeal.
Joseph White highlighted the significance of the Beverly Hills flagship store opening in time for Earth Month, emphasizing Interserv LP's commitment to sustainable construction practices. "As we celebrated Earth Month in April, it's fitting to recognize the strides we've made in promoting sustainability within the construction industry. This collaboration with Reformation exemplifies our collective efforts to prioritize environmental responsibility in every project we undertake," White remarked.
Interserv LP collaborated closely with Reformation's design team throughout the project, offering expertise in cost management, value engineering, and structural enhancements. The architect of record behind the Beverly Hills store is Sidley Jones Architects, a locally-based firm in Culver City, whose vision harmonizes seamlessly with Interserv LP's commitment to excellence in sustainable design.
The grand opening of Reformation Beverly Hills represents a significant milestone in both Reformation and Interserv LP’s journey in pioneering sustainable retail innovation. As Interserv LP looks to the future, the contractor remains poised to explore new opportunities to redefine the intersection of sustainability and commercial construction.
For more information on Interserv LP's latest projects and comprehensive hospitality, dining, and retail renovation expertise, asset managers are invited to visit www.interservlp.com/services.
Photos courtesy of Austin Leis / The Reformation Inc.
ABOUT INTERSERV LP:
For nearly 40 years, Interserv LP (www.interservlp.com) has been at the forefront of transforming hospitality, commercial, and retail spaces nationwide. With offices in New York, California, and Florida, Interserv LP’s extensive portfolio includes prestigious renovations, ground-up constructions, and landmark projects across the country and in numerous sectors. No matter the project scope and size, you can be assured that your next undertaking will be delivered on schedule, within budget, and to the highest possible safety and best practice standards. As your trusted partner, you can expect inspiring results from the Interserv LP team that sets us apart from the rest.
