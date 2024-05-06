Submit Release
Wisconsin dioceses vote to approve Joint Agreement of Union

Baraboo, May 4 — The three Episcopal dioceses in Wisconsin, meeting today in a joint special convention in Baraboo, voted overwhelmingly to reunite as the Diocese of Wisconsin. The reunited diocese will include 101 congregations and more than 11,500 baptized Episcopalians across the state.

The three dioceses discerned reunion through a collaborative process called the Trialogue, which began in the fall of 2021. A steering committee that included Bishop Matt Gunter and leaders elected by the governance bodies of all three dioceses oversaw the process, which culminated at today’s convention. Gunter will serve as the first bishop of the new diocese once the reunion receives the consent of General Convention in June.

Stay tuned for more coverage coming soon.

