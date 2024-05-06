Published: May 06, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined local, state, and law enforcement leaders in honoring fallen California peace officers at the annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

Governor Newsom honors fallen California peace officers at memorial ceremony

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “These officers served with resilience and resolve, prioritizing the needs of others above their own. They exemplified courage in its purest form. We honor them by remembering their names and by drawing strength in our own lives from how they lived.”

The memorial ceremony on Monday included a procession for law enforcement vehicles, a Walk of Honor for department representatives, and an Enrollment Ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers were formally added to the Memorial Monument. The following fallen officers were recognized:

Distant Past

Recent Past and Current Year

Officer Philip T. Sudario , Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

Sergeant Patricia Elena Guillen , Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

Sergeant Anthony Ray White , Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

Deputy Darnell Andrew Calhoun , Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: 2023

Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. , Selma Police Department, EOW: 2023

Deputy Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer , Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, EOW: 2023

Officer Tuan Q. Le, Oakland Police Department, EOW: 2023

This solemn ceremony incorporates many law enforcement traditions, including a riderless horse presentation, the folding of the flag of the United States, releasing of doves, and concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

# # #