Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,054 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen California Peace Officers at Memorial Ceremony

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined local, state, and law enforcement leaders in honoring fallen California peace officers at the annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

Governor Newsom honors fallen California peace officers at memorial ceremony

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “These officers served with resilience and resolve, prioritizing the needs of others above their own. They exemplified courage in its purest form. We honor them by remembering their names and by drawing strength in our own lives from how they lived.”

The memorial ceremony on Monday included a procession for law enforcement vehicles, a Walk of Honor for department representatives, and an Enrollment Ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers were formally added to the Memorial Monument. The following fallen officers were recognized:

Distant Past

Recent Past and Current Year

  • Officer Philip T. Sudario, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

  • Sergeant Patricia Elena Guillen, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

  • Sergeant Anthony Ray White, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021

  • Deputy Darnell Andrew Calhoun, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: 2023

  • Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., Selma Police Department, EOW: 2023

  • Deputy Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, EOW: 2023

  • Officer Tuan Q. Le, Oakland Police Department, EOW: 2023

This solemn ceremony incorporates many law enforcement traditions, including a riderless horse presentation, the folding of the flag of the United States, releasing of doves, and concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen California Peace Officers at Memorial Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more