Governor Newsom honors fallen California peace officers at memorial ceremony

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined local, state, and law enforcement leaders in honoring fallen California peace officers at the annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.
WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “These officers served with resilience and resolve, prioritizing the needs of others above their own. They exemplified courage in its purest form. We honor them by remembering their names and by drawing strength in our own lives from how they lived.”
The memorial ceremony on Monday included a procession for law enforcement vehicles, a Walk of Honor for department representatives, and an Enrollment Ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers were formally added to the Memorial Monument. The following fallen officers were recognized:
Distant Past
Recent Past and Current Year
Officer Philip T. Sudario, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021
Sergeant Patricia Elena Guillen, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021
Sergeant Anthony Ray White, Los Angeles Police Department, EOW: 2021
Deputy Darnell Andrew Calhoun, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: 2023
Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., Selma Police Department, EOW: 2023
Deputy Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, EOW: 2023
Officer Tuan Q. Le, Oakland Police Department, EOW: 2023
This solemn ceremony incorporates many law enforcement traditions, including a riderless horse presentation, the folding of the flag of the United States, releasing of doves, and concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
