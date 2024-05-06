The Final Touches Are Being Made on “Alshubaily Town” Project in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- “ARABIAN ALESAAR,” a reputable real estate investment company in Saudi Arabia, is preparing to launch its massive project “AlShubaily Town” in the city of Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2025. The facilities of the AlShubaily Town project are being built on an area of 900,000 square meters, including various residential, commercial, and entertainment facilities, and restaurants, as well as the largest artificial canal in the Middle East.
“AlShubaily Town” will be the new luxurious tourist destination in the Eastern Province, particularly in the city of “Al-Khobar”. It is ideally located along the eastern coast in front of King Fahd Causeway which leads to Bahrain, making it a striking and unique tourist landmark in the region. This project adds to the landmarks of Al-Khobar city and contributes to enhancing tourism in the Eastern Province.
This project is part of the vision of “ARABIAN ALESAAR”, in line with the company’s aim to manage and operate integrated projects that contribute to boosting the national economy, attracting investments, and enhancing tourism at both local and international levels. These projects play a significant role in enhancing the Kingdom’s status as an attractive destination for investments and tourism and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
“ARABIAN ALESAAR” will operate “AlShubaily Town” due to the extensive experience the company has in managing large mixed-use projects.
“AlShubaily Town” is a comprehensive project that includes “AlShubaily Grand Mall”, one of the largest commercial complexes in the Kingdom and the Middle East, as the company has started the leasing process for the project. The project also consists of 10 luxury hotels with a 5-star rating, managed by the world’s largest hotel operators. Additionally, the project includes 1200 residential units, 600 diverse shops, 7 entertainment areas covering an area of 98,000 square meters, and 5000 parking spaces. It also features an artisans’ village and a carnival village offering a luxurious and exceptional experience through a variety of restaurants and shops.
“AlShubaily Grand Mall” is an architectural masterpiece surrounded by water on three sides, forming a floating island above the waters of the Gulf. Inspired by Andalusian architecture, specifically from Alhambra Palace, it is one of the largest commercial complexes in the kingdom, set to be built in an area exceeding 331,000 square meters. It overlooks a 1.7 km waterfront with a rental area exceeding 130,000 square meters and includes more than 3000 parking spaces and 400 shops, including 100 international restaurants and cafes. The mall also features a cinema area with 11 theaters and 5 entertainment zones covering a total area of 30,000 square meters. It also includes the Valley area, noted for its beautiful interior designs and housing prominent international restaurants and cafes, as well as a Fishermen’s Village, racing tracks, and other services to provide a unique experience for visitors.
The project also includes "Alshubaily Residence”, a residential city comprising more than 1200 luxurious residential units, in addition to the 10 five-star hotels overlooking “AlShubaily Grand Mall”, and also includes 2000 parking spaces.
Engineer “Saud bin Khalid AlShubaily”, CEO of ARABIAN ALESAAR, affirmed that the “AlShubaily Town” project is an important economic gain for the Eastern Province and will support the national economy and development in the Kingdom as it is one of the massive projects that will enrich the real estate investment sector in general, thereby enhancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
It should be noted that “ARABIAN ALESAAR” is working on 6 large-scale projects being implemented according to international standards. These projects are strategically located in the most attractive areas in the Kingdom, such as Riyadh, Mecca, Qatif, and Hail, in addition to Al-Khobar, to meet diverse shopping needs and market requirements.
Learn more at: www.arabian-alesaar.com
Soud Khaled Alshubily
