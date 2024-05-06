Governor Abbott Names Adelman President Of Lavaca-Navidad River Authority

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Jerry Adelman as president of the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority. The Authority oversees the storage, preservation and distribution of stream and river water in Jackson County.

Jerry Adelman of Palacios is retired and a community volunteer. He is former president and board member of the Jackson County Hospital District, a member of the American Radio Relay League, Sheriffs Association of Texas, and member and elder chair of the Carancahua Chapel. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Army signal officer during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge in 1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Air medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. Adelman received a Bachelor of Science in Administration from Oklahoma Panhandle State University.