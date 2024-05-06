Manchin Announces $2.7 Million For Health Centers In Beckley, Gary

May 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,791,484 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Community Health Systems in Beckley and the Tug River Health Association in Gary. These investments will strengthen health services throughout Raleigh and McDowell Counties.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $2.7 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians in Raleigh and McDowell Counties,” said Senator Manchin. “Our health centers are the backbone of our communities and deserve this essential funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable health services.”

Individual awards listed below: