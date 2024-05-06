Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,085 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $2.7 Million For Health Centers In Beckley, Gary

May 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,791,484 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Community Health Systems in Beckley and the Tug River Health Association in Gary. These investments will strengthen health services throughout Raleigh and McDowell Counties.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $2.7 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians in Raleigh and McDowell Counties,” said Senator Manchin. “Our health centers are the backbone of our communities and deserve this essential funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable health services.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,682,082 – Community Health Systems, Beckley
  • $1, 109,402 – Tug River Health Association, Gary
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $2.7 Million For Health Centers In Beckley, Gary

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more